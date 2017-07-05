Novogradac Expands Multifamily Compliance Expertise

Affordable housing property owners and managers now have an additional expert resource to help them maintain compliance with affordable rental housing program regulatory requirements, including for properties financed with low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs) and tax-exempt bonds. Affordable housing compliance expert Stephanie Naquin joined Novogradac & Company LLP June 30 as multifamily compliance manager.

“Novogradac & Company is constantly looking for ways to build on the expert resources and services we offer,” said Michael Novogradac, CPA, and managing partner of Novogradac & Company. “We’re pleased to welcome Stephanie Naquin to our team of affordable housing compliance experts. Her extensive experience will be a valuable asset to our clients.”

Naquin was previously the director of multifamily compliance with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), where her team oversaw all aspects of compliance monitoring, physical inspection and compliance administration. Early in her 15-year career in affordable housing, Naquin was also a property manager, giving her experience in both the private and regulatory sectors of the industry. Her certifications include the National Center for Housing Management Certified Occupancy Specialist (COS) and the National Association of Home Builders Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP).

Naquin is based in Novogradac’s Austin, Texas office and will serve clients nationally. “My colleagues and I have had the pleasure of working with Stephanie for years while she was with TDHCA and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Novogradac team,” said George Littlejohn, CPA, partner at Novogradac & Company’s Austin office. “As a former property manager and program administrator, Stephanie has a unique background that enhances her understanding of our clients’ needs.”

