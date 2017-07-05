FMT Consultants Sells SAP ByDesign Practice to VistaVu Solutions

For FMT, this is a winning business transition that allows us to focus on continued rapid growth in our core Microsoft and NetSuite offerings.

Today, FMT Consultants, a leading integrated business solutions provider, announced the sale of their SAP Business ByDesign (ByD) practice to VistaVu Solutions of Calgary, Alberta. For FMT, the divestiture increases focus on their rapidly growing NetSuite and Microsoft practice areas while providing existing FMT ByD clients and team members an outstanding path forward with VistaVu Solutions.

FMT Consultants’ CEO Eric Casazza stated, “For FMT, this is a winning business transition that allows us to focus on continued rapid growth in our core Microsoft and NetSuite offerings. As we have gotten to know the VistaVu Solutions team, we are confident that together with our valued team members, they will provide a great resource for our SAP ByD customers.”

The sale of the SAP ByD practice includes professional staff, existing accounts, and SAP-specific content. This transaction supports FMT plans for growth in the Microsoft and NetSuite practice areas and increases FMT capacity for focused engagement with the ecosystem of technology partners. FMT will continue to provide leading business solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Business Intelligence (BI), along with support and development services for Microsoft, NetSuite, and a host of application providers. As both entities are privately held, financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Jory Lamb, Founder and CEO of VistaVu Solutions adds, “We are excited about adding the SAP ByD practice to our company. The FMT team has a reputation within the Business ByDesign community as being one of the best delivery teams in the business. They bring an established customer base and a team of experienced and knowledgeable ByD experts. Their experience will help VistaVu to extend and enhance our already substantial SAP product and service offerings as well as our reach into vertical industries.”

The integration of the FMT Business ByDesign practice into the VistaVu Solutions team will take place over the next several weeks. During this time, ByD customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service and support they have come to expect from both FMT Consultants and VistaVu Solutions.

About FMT Consultants

FMT is a seasoned provider of integrated business solutions and information technology services throughout the US and Canada with a significant presence in Southern California. Since 1995, FMT’s experienced team of experts has been partnering with clients to integrate, configure and customize innovative technology solutions to help them improve and streamline their business operations. The company has offices in Carlsbad and Los Angeles, CA. Visit http://www.fmtconsultants.com for more information.

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions, one of the top SAP-certified partners in North America, is a focused, rapidly-growing and progressive provider of game-changing business management solutions for the industrial field services industry, including FieldVu - the industry’s leading completely integrated field management application built on SAP.

VistaVu leverages the experience of its people, and the results of its successfully proven processes to bring industry-driven, user-focused and mature business management solutions to industrial field services companies across North America, helping companies in this space RUN GREAT.

