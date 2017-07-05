Innovative Price Analysis Tool Launched for RV Trader Dealers

The new tool will give dealers access to unprecedented industry insight. The tool will give back pertinent industry acumen to RV Trader's dealer clients, guaranteeing they are successful in their organizational efforts.

A recent enhancement to their Dealer Center, RV Trader has released their Price Analysis Tool, a new resource which will give RV dealers access to unprecedented industry insight. The tool will provide the information necessary for dealers to analyze their current inventory prices as compared to patterns in the local and national market, as well as help them to position their dealership, down to specific units, to best meet current customers expectations in regards to price.

The launch of this innovative tool signifies the first time RV dealers will have access to active market pricing trends, as well as a snapshot of where they fit into the industry’s overall competitive marketplace. Using this unique resource, dealers will be able to identify precisely what the median price is for a unit listing of a distinct make and model with specific mileage, without needing to separately research and denote performance patterns of comparable listings on RVTrader.com. In addition, the platform automatically notifies a dealer how many other listings currently list the same unit for sale, making them aware of the volume they are competing with and further aiding in the estimation of the healthiest price range for a piece of inventory.

Dealers will also easily be able to toggle back and forth between listings across the United States and those in their local areas, garnering further understanding of their current place amidst nationwide competition, bolstering their potential for garnering viewership and consumer inquiries from RV Trader’s millions of monthly visitors. Additionally, the tool will inform users as to how their prices compare to sellers listing the same units in their company’s Designated Market Area.

“The more data we can provide our dealers, the more power they have to plan and refine their digital marketing strategies to better serve their strategic goals,” noted Phillip Billups, the company’s vice president of product development. “We want the businesses that work with us to be empowered by this industry information on both a local and national scale, expanding their reach beyond just their backyard.”

"No other resource has administered this degree of analytical precision or depth of industry awareness when it comes to RV marketplaces," said Paige Bouma, vice president of RV Trader. "The introduction of this tool is yet another prominent step our company is taking to purposefully give back pertinent industry acumen to our dealer clients to guarantee they are prosperous in their organizational efforts."

The groundbreaking Price Analysis Tool is exclusive to RV Trader customers. Businesses not yet working with RV Trader that are interested in obtaining access to this resource should call 1-888-543-0101 for more information. Current RV Trader customers may contact 1-877-354-4068 for extended details or a demo of the new tool.

About RV Trader

RV Trader, a division of Dominion Web Solutions, is the premier online classifieds site for buying and selling recreational vehicles. With over 165,000 new and pre-owned units for sale by dealers and private sellers across the country, RV Trader attracts millions of active buyers every month who visit the site in search of their next unit. To help sellers capitalize on this targeted audience, RV Trader offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions to help advertise RVs for sale to active buyers across all devices.