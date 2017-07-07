Ovation Hair Celebrates Independence Day with Week Long Celebration

We are pleased to be able to offer this 20% off special as we celebrate our independence.

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment announces July 4th sale.

In Celebration of July 4th, Ovation Hair is hosting a 20% off site-wide sale. The sale kicks off June 26th, 2017 and runs through July 9th, 2017. Each customer can save by entering promo code: FIREWORKS at checkout.

Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week for thicker, stronger, longer- healthier hair, after your shampoo and followed by your conditioner. Cell Therapy will reduce breakage by over 80% and repaired over 75% of split ends after just one use.

Based on a consumer perception test after 4 weeks:



100% of participants reported healthier hair.

97% of participants reported more bounce and volume.

97% of participants reported more luster and shine.

93% of participants reported more manageable hair.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this 20% off special as we celebrate our independence,” explains Bob Wells, COO at Ovation Hair.

Take advantage of Ovation’s July 4th 20% off site wide sale from 6/26/17 – 7/9/17 by visiting OvationHair.com or by calling 888-411-3252, Monday thru Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm PST.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.