Case.one Announces Comprehensive Office 365 Integration

Case.one today announced a new native integration with Microsoft Office 365. This integration makes syncing of calendars and contacts, sending and receiving emails, and creating documents and spreadsheets possible all without leaving Case.one. The integration also allows users to take full advantage of the wide range of powerful collaboration tools within the Office 365 suite.

The simple one-click integration connects Office 365 to Case.one enabling users to create, open, edit, and save Word and Excel files right in the browser. No more downloads and uploads of case documents are required. Now documents are automatically saved to the matter, and when more than one person is working on a document, all versions are saved automatically and are traceable. With these tools, Word templates can be created directly in Case.one and then filled automatically to streamline document assembly, while business analytics and customized reports can be prepared in Excel and shared across the organization as well as with clients. Through this integration, attorneys can now address the increasing demand for value by their clients with better document accessibility and portability.

Users can send, review, and respond to emails directly from Case.one while tracking time with Case.one’s built-in timer. In addition, calendars and contacts automatically sync between the two platforms giving users complete confidence in their information. Now, when users are working in Case.one they can be assured that all contact information, communications, and documents are up-to-date, eliminating the need to check multiple locations for files and other information.

“Case.one was developed to address the needs of today’s legal professionals by creating an all-in-one solution that not only increases the productivity of legal teams, but also minimizes cost and eliminates human error. Our clients told us they wanted Office 365 integration so that they could work exclusively within the Case.one platform,” said Bahar Ansari, co-founder, and COO of Case.one. “This integration is a direct result of user input, enabling Case.one users to work at peak efficiency.”

Case.one has an aggressive development schedule and plans to announce additional enhancements and product integrations shortly.

ABOUT CASE.ONE

Case.one is committed to developing the tools lawyers and legal professionals can rely on to increase efficiency, productivity, and client communication. Case.one is a second-generation cloud-based legal technology platform that takes advantage of machine learning technology to improve workflows and interactions. For more information please visit Case.one.