Coronado Brewing Company is excited to announce its debut in the land of 10,000 lakes. The brewery is partnering with Clear River Beverage to distribute its award-wining lineup of craft beers. The initial rollout begins this July and includes six pack cans and draft of several of the company’s bestselling brands, including Orange Ave. Wit, Islander IPA, Guava Islander, Stingray IPA, CoastWise Session IPA, and Seacoast Pilsner.

“We can’t wait to share our beers with fans in Minnesota,” says Brandon Richards, COO, Coronado Brewing Company. “Minnesotans love and appreciate craft beer, and we think our ‘stay coastal’ lifestyle is a perfect fit with the outdoor and lake culture.”

Minnesota marks Coronado’s 16th state for distribution, and the only new state being added in 2017. “There have been a lot of shifts in the industry so far this year, and we want to be strategic about our growth,” says Richards. “We are growing organically and we couldn’t be happier to be working with Clear River Beverage. They are extremely passionate about craft beer, and selective about the supplier partners they bring into their portfolio. We know they will take great care of our brand.”

“We are honored that Coronado chose us as their distributor partner in Minnesota,” said Bill Huth, CEO of Clear River Beverage. “Their commitment to quality and ability to produce world class beer aligns perfectly with what we are trying to bring to the Twin Cities marketplace.”

For more information about Coronado Brewing, visit http://www.coronadobrewing.com.

About Clear River Beverage Company

Clear River Beverage Company is a craft beer and cider distributor servicing the Twin Cities and surrounding area. Our passion for quality and core business values allows us to provide our valued consumers with the highest quality world class beers and ciders from several of America’s most respected breweries. Learn more at http://www.clearriverbeverage.com, follow us on Twitter @clearriverbev, or follow us on Facebook.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 16 US states and twelve countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside their newly built San Diego production facility in early 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-size Brewing Company.

Website: http://coronadobrewing.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coronadobrewingcompany

Instagram: @CoronadoBrewing

Twitter: @CoronadoBrewing

