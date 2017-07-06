RoosterBio Inc, today, announces the launch of RoosterReplenish™-MSC-XF, a first-in-class bioreactor feed designed to economically and rapidly scale up 3D culture of its standardized, well-characterized high-quality bioprocess hMSC (human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell) banks. At a CAGR of 23.2% and estimated revenue of $68B by 2020, the Regenerative Medicine (“RM”) industry calls for scalable product platforms that efficiently enable commercialization.

RoosterReplenish-MSC-XF offers an integrated approach to the complex challenges of hMSC suspension cell culture scale-up. The industry’s first Xeno-free (XF) hMSC bioreactor feed, RoosterReplenish-MSC-XF rounds out RoosterBio’s development grade product portfolio to support both suspension and adherent cell culture. A fed-batch culture system removes the need to perform costly and labor-intensive half or full media exchanges and significantly improves the productivity of XF media over traditional batch culture methods (millions of cells produced per Liter of media consumed in 2D and 3D culture). This minimizes media usage, further reduces costs associated with hMSC culture scale-up, streamlines culture processes and mitigates risk introduced by process interventions.

Translational scientists and process and product developers moving towards clinical translation, and eventual commercialization, require robust, reproducible, scalable cell culture manufacturing platforms that lower regulatory burden and that can be implemented with a commercially-viable Bill of Materials. RoosterBio is accelerating customers’ path to the clinic by obviating the need for lengthy and expensive in-house process development efforts. Rather, RoosterBio provides the customer with high quality cell culture scale-up tools as well as established protocols for the rapid and economical implementation of viable hMSC manufacturing processes. With industry-leading functional characterization and superior cell expansion potential, our cell and media systems bridge the gap between benchtop and bedside by providing a fully XF solution to large scale hMSC manufacturing.

Margot S. Connor, RoosterBio's Chief Executive Officer, states, "RoosterBio continues to fuel the RM industry with product platforms engineered to reach the necessary scale and throughput required for our end-users to approach the clinic. In May this year, we launched XF hMSC banks - and now, a XF bioreactor feed. From small scale assay development all the way through large scale biomanufacturing in suspension, our customers can simply and efficiently drive their development programs. Products like RoosterReplenish-MSC-XF increase overall productivity and easily accommodate process optimization by leveraging our expertise in product and process design. Further, early implementation of a completely Xeno-free workflow streamlines and shortens development timelines for hMSC-based products."

The release of these products reinforces RoosterBio’s ongoing mission to support the acceleration of the Regenerative Medicine industry.

To learn more about RoosterBio Inc., please contact us at +1 301-360-3545 or info(at)roosterbio.com.

About RoosterBio, Inc.:

RoosterBio, Inc. is a privately held stem cell tools and technology company focused on accelerating the development of a sustainable regenerative medicine industry, one customer at a time. RoosterBio’s products are high volume, affordable, and well-characterized adult human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs) paired with highly engineered media systems. RoosterBio has simplified and standardized how stem cells are purchased, expanded, and used in development, leading to marked time and costs savings for customers. RoosterBio’s innovative products are ushering in a new era of productivity and standardization into the field, accelerating the road to discovery in Regenerative Medicine. For more information on RoosterBio and adult stem cells, please visit http://www.roosterbio.com, follow on twitter (@RoosterBio), or read our corporate blog (http://www.roosterbio.blogspot.com).