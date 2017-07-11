“This anthology takes us from light to dark to light again, much the way the eclipse does, and these stories celebrate and explore the many mysteries that reveal themselves under the umbra of Mother Nature’s special event.” --Kaye George

When Kaye George submitted a call for short story submission for eclipse-themed tales, she found her email inbox overrun with responses. Now, the selected stories are included in DAY OF THE DARK, which will be published and released by Wildside Press on July 21, 2017. George, an award winning mystery novelist who has penned multiple successful series over her career, carefully considered the responses. “I was pleasantly surprised to receive so many story submissions,” stated George, “and the result is an anthology I am proud to have edited and championed.”

The upcoming total solar eclipse, which will take place on August 21st, 2017, is the first one visible from the contiguous United States since 1979. The next will be in April 8th, 2024. DAY OF THE DARK celebrates this unique occurrence with stories that weave an eclipse theme into the narrative. Each story included in DAY OF THE DARK that deals with the total solar eclipse accurately reflects the time and details of the celestial based upon the geographical setting. Readers will find a wide range of themes in this anthology, with some stories showcasing lighter storytelling mixed with humor while others examine the darker side of human nature.

A lifelong nature enthusiast, George has spent considerable time studying meteor showers as well as other solar and lunar events. “This anthology takes us from light to dark to light again, much the way the eclipse does, and these stories celebrate and explore the many mysteries that reveal themselves under the umbra of Mother Nature’s special event.”

Unlike a partial solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse is one where the sky turns from bright sunlight to twilight in less than 30 seconds, after a 45 minute build-up. Purchasing an inexpensive pair of eclipse sunglasses (only a few dollars per pair) is recommended not only to protect one’s eyes from the sun but also allow viewers to experience the entire event as the eclipse moves through the partial phases.

George adds, “If you have an opportunity, make sure to clear your schedule to experience this incredible event. There are few things as breathtaking as witnessing a total solar eclipse, and for many, there’s no telling when we might see another one again in the United States.”

For more information:

Total Solar Eclipse Details/Dates & Times:

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/list.html

DAY OF THE DARK Anthology Preorder:

https://tinyurl.com/ycus8fv3