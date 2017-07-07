KOST® USA, Inc. has appointed Dorian Drake International, Inc. as its export sales representative for AutoShield® Antifreeze and Coolant in markets outside the United States and Canada.

Dorian Drake’s multi-cultural sales team will manage sales of our AutoShield® brand of antifreeze/coolants to countries outside the United States and Canada effective immediately. Their focus will be on building brand recognition and distribution in the automotive aftermarket channel. AutoShield offers formulas in both the automotive and the heavy duty markets that meet the needs of drivers everywhere.

“We are excited about expanding our product range, and know there is a significant international market potential for high quality USA Made coolants and antifreeze products,” said Knut Sauer, Dorian Drake’s automotive group manager. “The AutoShield brand by Kost, fills a void in our current product offering, and we’re eager to present this to a large number of our distributors worldwide.”

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to http://www.DorianDrake.com.

About Kost USA, Antifireeze, Coolants, and Brands of Car Care Chemicals

KOST® USA, Inc. is the largest family-owned manufacturer, supplier, and marketer of antifreeze and functional fluids in the United States. Founded in 1985, our headquarters and manufacturing facility are strategically located in Cincinnati, Ohio. We build our customers’ brands and our brands through high-performance products and superior service, focusing primarily in the Automotive & Heavy Duty Aftermarket, as well as in the Oil & Gas sector. To learn more, go to http://www.KostUSA.com.

