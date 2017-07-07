Scribbler DUO: The World's First Dual-Nozzle 3D Printing Pen

Scribbler 3D Pen DUO

The world's first hand-held pen with two nozzles for creating real, three-dimensional objects from the ground up, is now available. The Scribbler DUO 3-D pen uses groundbreaking technology to incorporate two nozzles so that users can create beautiful 3-D designs with precision and ease in half the time of similar products which have just one nozzle.

Scribbler DUO works by heating and melting plastic filaments (PLA) inside the barrel of the pen. PLA is made from plant-based sources and is biodegradable. The melted PLA is then exuded from the pen's nozzles in a similar way to which a regular pen emits ink. As the user draws their object, the PLA plastic instantly cools and solidifies to become a strong, free-standing structure. Since the Pen has two nozzles, the user can create real objects and fill in the gaps in half the time of that of a pen with just one nozzle.

Scribbler DUO features:



Dual nozzle

Simple nozzle replacement

Six variable speed settings

Temperature control to one degree of accuracy using +/- speed buttons

An ergonomic design which is sleek, feather-light, and comfortable to hold

Safe, clean and reliable, Scribbler DUO 3-D pen uses 1.75 mm plastic filament, which is more competitively priced than alternatives for 3D printing

“The 3D pen in general can be a very unique art and craft tool, which can be very beneficial for young people,” creator Alexander Vasilev told Digital Trends. “It helps them to think in 3D, learn structure, and help in 3D modeling. We have many schools that are getting these pens for the entire class. Our newest model Scribbler Duo has less limits compared to other models of 3D pens; you can draw with right or left nozzle separately, or with both at the same time. Our pen uses standard 1.75 mm plastic filament, which is much cheaper than the plastic that our competitors use.”

The team at Scribbler has worked with teachers, educators, designers and engineers to bring the Scribbler DUO to the classroom. The Pen is a tool that can be used to develop children's 3-D perception, spatial reasoning and motor skills, and help with geometry teaching. It also has the potential to create new ways to aid the visually impaired.

To find out more or purchase a Scribbler DUO, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/675897582/scribbler-duo-the-worlds-first-dual-nozzle-3d-prin?ref=project_link

About Scribbler

Scribbler is a US-based business that specializes in creative products. The business has built four designs to date and has a customer-base of more than 40,000 people around the world. Their latest creation, the Scribbler Duo, is a culmination of their designer's passion and their customer's requests for an innovative Pen that builds 3-D designs with precision and ease.