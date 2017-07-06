PresenceLearning Named Finalist in 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards

PresenceLearning Any special educator will tell you, the goal isn’t compliance, but outcomes, and we are glad to play a role in creating great outcomes for students with our teletherapy solutions.

PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist. It was recognized in the Best Solution for Special Needs Students category, which honors the best application specifically designed to benefit students with unique educational needs, including those with physical or learning disabilities, those on the autism spectrum, or those who are gifted and talented in the PreK-12 or higher education markets.

“With this honor, we are glad to see SIIA shine a spotlight on how teletherapy is helping special needs students and those who serve them,” said Clay Whitehead, co-founder and CEO of PresenceLearning. “Any special educator will tell you, the goal isn’t compliance, but outcomes, and we are glad to play a role in creating great outcomes for students with our teletherapy solutions.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the premier awards program for the software and information industries, and has been recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years. PresenceLearning was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco, CA on July 26, 2017 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

PresenceLearning offers schools and parents access to a nationwide network of highly qualified clinical professionals who work directly with students via the company’s web-based therapy environment that integrates secure videoconferencing, a full suite of online tools and evidence-based activities, and progress tracking toward students’ goals. By partnering with PresenceLearning, schools, districts, and education agencies can fill service gaps related to acute and chronic shortages of special education and related services personnel, reduce high caseloads for onsite personnel, reduce their backlog of assessments, improve student outcomes, and improve efficiency.

“This online company provides the services warranted by the IEP (Individualized Education Program) that are necessary to stay compliant, but more importantly for the benefit of the students,” said one of the CODiE judges about PresenceLearning.

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) is the leading telehealth network of providers of clinical services and assessments to educational organizations. The PresenceLearning care network has provided over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, diagnostic services and assessments, and early childhood services for children with special needs.

