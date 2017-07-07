The three Co-Founders of Signature Bank, Mick O’Rourke, Kevin Bastuga, and Bryan Duncan were recently honored with the C-Suite Awards by the Daily Herald Business Ledger, a source for business news and information in suburban Chicago.

The C-Suite Awards recognize C-level executives for the “leadership, business, and civic contributions they have made to their organizations and to the suburban Chicago community,” according to the Business Ledger. The three Co-Founders were named to the list for their contributions to Signature Bank’s overall growth, commitment to good ethics, effective reporting and involvement in the community.

“It means a lot to receive this award,” said Signature Bank President and CEO, Mick O’Rourke. “Kevin, Bryan, and I took a risk eleven years ago when we decided to build a commercial bank with a true relationship banking model. This award helps validate that decision.”

The mission of the C-Suite Awards is to honor C-level executives who contribute to the success of the region’s growth and stability. Under the C-Suite leadership of O’Rourke, Bastuga, and Duncan, Signature Bank has become the fastest growing, independently owned business bank in Chicago. The three Co-Founders of Signature Bank continue to lead the bank’s strategic direction and are heavily involved in decision-making and day-to-day operations. As leaders, they have a hands-on management style and are accessible to their customers as well as their employees.

“We are proud to accept this award from the Business Ledger, a publication that is in tune with business and entrepreneurship in the suburban Chicago community,” said Bryan Duncan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Signature Bank.

The C-Suite Awards will be presented at a reception on July 27th and the honorees will be profiled in the August 21st issue of the Business Ledger.

