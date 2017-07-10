South Australia-Based Author Shares Journey Through Grief in New Book

After [my mom and husband] passed away, I read a lot of books on coping with loss, but I could never find anything that worked for me. So, I painted my way through grief, instead.

An author based in South Australia has released her debut title, which chronicles her emotional journey through grief after both her husband and her mother passed away in a span of six weeks. In “Moon Shadows, Flowers, and Butterflies,” Lynette Wells delivers an inspirational examination of the power that creativity holds in overcoming traumatic life experiences.

Wells, who has spent several years working in diversional and art therapy, turned to her passion for painting during some of her deepest moments of sadness. Through her book, Wells presents some of the emotive artwork she made as she grieved and sheds light on the often unfamiliar and intense emotions a person experiences when they go through immense loss.

“I had never experienced grief before in my life prior to losing my mom and my husband – I had no concept of it,” Wells said. “After they passed away, I read a lot of books on coping with loss, but I could never find anything that worked for me. So, I painted my way through grief, instead.”

Through Wells’ personal experiences, she hopes to provide the bereaved with hope in the face of sorrow. “Moon Shadows, Flowers, and Butterflies” offers a gentle landing for those learning to cope with the loss of a loved one and encourages readers to use therapeutic creativity to explore and process their own traumas.

About the author

Lynette Wells has spent several years working in diversional and art therapy, is involved in a cancer support group and practices reiki. In her free time, she enjoys exploring her ancestry, gardening, painting, reading and writing. She currently resides near Adelaide, Australia.

