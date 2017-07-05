Dr. Alejandro Kovacs, Dual-Certified Prosthodontist and Periodontist in Longview, TX Renovates Practice

Dr. Alejandro Kovacs, trusted periodontist in Longview, TX, announces the recent renovation of his practice, Pinnacle Implants and Periodontics. Cutting-edge technology and waiting room amenities have been added to improve patient comfort before and during treatment. The handheld NOMAD® x-ray technology and the latest NewTom Cone Beam CT, are two examples of the leading technology that have recently been added.

Dr. Kovacs is a respected periodontist in Longview, TX and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, who is dedicated to providing long-lasting results and leading dental implants and periodontal care. Already advanced technologically, Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics applies Piezosurgery®, a surgical technique that selectively cuts bone leaving soft tissue unharmed, and the PerioLase® MVP-7 laser, the only laser FDA-approved to treat periodontal disease.

Always looking to further incorporate cutting-edge technology, Dr. Kovacs has renovated his practice to improve his patients’ comfort. The latest technological additions include the NewTom Cone Beam CT and the handheld NOMAD x-ray system. Both pieces allow Dr. Kovacs to provide gentle, minimally invasive care and improve the efficiency and accuracy of treatment.

Applying this modern Cone Beam imaging system to dental implant treatment cannot only increase the accuracy of placement, but its long-term success. Capturing precise 3D images allows Dr. Kovacs to develop custom treatment plans and complete computer-guided dental implant placement. These images provide the exact measurements of patients’ unique anatomical structures, allowing Dr. Kovacs to place each implant in the ideal location for a permanent tooth replacement solution.

Handheld NOMAD x-ray technology is lightweight and easily transportable, so patients do not need to be moved from one location to another when x-rays need to be taken. It also protects patients by only exposing them to minimal doses of radiation. The convenient system also allows the operator to stay with the patient while taking x-rays without leaving the room.

Dr. Kovacs, trusted periodontist in Longview, TX, is committed to improving the oral health of his patients by combining reliable treatments like dental implants with cutting-edge technology. Patients are invited to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kovacs by calling his newly renovated practice, Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics, at 903-758-3329.

About the Doctor

Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics offers comprehensive periodontal care for patients in Longview, TX. Dr. Alejandro Kovacs is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, the American Board of Prosthodontics as well as the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. As one of only a few dual-specialized clincian in the nation practicing as a periodontist and prosthodontist, he offers cutting-edge services including dental implants, laser gum disease treatment, gum recession care and full mouth reconstruction. To learn more about Dr. Kovacs, his team or the services they offer, visit http://www.pinnacleperio.com or call Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics at 903-758-3329 to schedule a personalized consultation.