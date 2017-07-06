Most people want to enjoy their daily lives a little more, but it’s almost like they need permission. We have always believed in a ‘big picture’ view of our role in our community.

How do most families describe themselves on a daily basis? Busy. And getting busier. One northern California orthodontist, Dr. David Majeroni, is asking patients to slow down and enjoy the simple things this summer as part of a “SlowMO” initiative. Dr. Majeroni, founder and CEO of Majeroni Orthodontics, believes a gentle reminder that it’s OK to slow down helps fuel a healthier and more positive community.

“People are leading such hectic lives, not just for themselves but also for their children,” says Dr. Majeroni. “Most people want to enjoy their daily lives a little more, but it’s almost like they need permission. We have always believed in a ‘big picture’ view of our role in our community, so we want to offer some positive encouragement that it’s OK to create a little space in your life through the SlowMO campaign.”

The “SlowMO” initiative offers Majeorni Orthodontics patients and audience members a repeated message across social media, in-office materials and other resources that enjoying life – especially in the summer – is attainable right here, right now. Questions like “what’s one thing you can say no to today” are part of that encouragement. For guests coming in to the office at Majeroni Orthodontics, they’ll see visual reminders of the SlowMO campaign and can offer their own thoughts or advice on slowing down.

Dr. Majeroni says the initiative was inspired by the Slomo story and videos, which feature Dr. John Kitchin. Kitchin left a medical career to pursue his passion: skating along the boardwalk of San Diego's Pacific Beach. He calls himself “Slomo” and is well-known among Californians. Sharing Kitchin’s story and videos helps remind audiences that sometimes, the answer is simple: Do a little more of what you actually want to do.

Majeroni explains that as people get busier and busier, they may be accomplishing great things – but moving further away from the chance to enjoy a little space in their lives. One Majeroni Orthodontics team member, Noralyn Giles, shared her story of how slowing down and listening to her intuition opened a new door – and that helping others enjoy life a little more can spark that experience in your own life.

“I realized I had an ongoing idea for a social group for teens with special needs,” said Giles. “It seemed like a huge undertaking and pretty much impossible at first, but I knew so many people would benefit from spending this time together.”

Giles worked to find a location and seed money, and now hosts a monthly meeting called Friday Night Out. “We created a community for people with disabilities, and now we’re a nonprofit organization. We have so much fun spending time together. Sometimes finding the ability to slow down and enjoy quality time comes when you create that opportunity for someone else.”

Read more about Majeroni Orthodontics at majeronibraces.com.

Visit us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Majeroni Orthodontics:

Majeroni Orthodontics believes that “results are the only truth,” and getting to those results should be a positive journey. Dr. David Majeroni is a Board Certified Orthodontic Specialist who is passionate about giving patients beautiful smiles. He works with a team of experienced professionals to provide the best and most progressive tools across modern orthodontia -- yet within a uniquely warm and relationship-based (but refreshingly straight-forward) atmosphere. Dr. Majeroni graduated with Honors with an Engineering degree from University of Utah, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from State University of New York at Buffalo. He is one of only a few orthodontists who holds a Master of Science Degree, and he scored in the 99.9 percentile on the national board exam out of 4,200 graduating dentists. Dr. Majeroni is an active member in the American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, California Association of Orthodontists, Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists, and Contra Costa Dental Society. The team at Majeroni Orthodontics enjoys creating the most calming and confidence-boosting environment possible, while maintaining a core focus on results. (Because when it comes right down to it, people should have their most beautiful smile as efficiently as possible so they can enjoy it for the rest of their lives).

###