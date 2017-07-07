Telcom & Data Introduces Penton IP School Paging Systems

IP School Paging Systems Provide Two Way Communications and Emergency Notification These new IP School Paging provides both Two Way Paging as well as Emergency Notification Announcements. over existing IP networks.

Most schools have invested in upgrading IT networking infrastructure through out. New cabling, servers, smart boards, IP Phones, increased bandwidth have all played a part in keeping with current technology.

Telcom & Data introduces PENTON IP School Paging Solutions. Penton IP School Paging solutions are easy to implement on to any existing IP Network. The TERRA-SERVER is an audio distribution system for Public Address and evacuation purposes which rest on an Ethernet/IP networking architecture. It is capable of making microphone calls, starting prerecorded messages or routing music through the network from a central based server and/or operator unit. The Terra Server is easy web based and easy to manage from anywhere. School districts can set up several schedules to accommodate Grade school, middle school and high school schedules.

The Terra Server software can also be installed on multiple computers at the same time, associate with microphone paging desks, IP matrix, and IP terminals. In the network, at least one computer must act as TERRA-SERVER and carrier the content of prerecorded messages and the music libraries. This server-PC is also used for system configuration settings and logging. Because this server plays a vital role in the system it can be linked to a back-up server system.

The system offers features such as single button access to individual classrooms, page all rooms, inputs for background music or recordings, and tone signals for class start and stop times. Add features including Centalized Wireless School Clocks, and Emergency Notification for Severe Weather, Code Red/Lock Down / Fire Emergency and more.

The IP Speakers provide two way functionality and includes speaker, microphone and call button. Wall mount and ceiling mount IP speakers are available for any room, cafeteria or gym area.

For more information or to get a FREE IP Paging Design Quote and demonstration please call 800-335-0229 or visit https://www.bogen-paging.com/school-intercoms.aspx