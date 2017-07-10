Sevatec Engages Bill Parker as Chief Strategist

Bill's managerial experience and leadership successes have been invaluable to me and will continue to support our firm's transformation during this new era of federal government contracting.

Sevatec, Inc. (Sevatec), a leading National Security firm delivering Agile Development and DevOps, Data Sciences, Cyber Engineering, and Cloud solutions for the federal government, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Bill Parker in the role of Chief Strategist. Parker brings over two decades of experience in top management of multiple technology firms.

Parker has helped develop and implement transformative strategies for 10 technology firms as CEO, President, COO, or Strategic Consultant. His unique combination of skills and experience provide the market savvy of an industry-leading business development and sales executive, value-driven financial acumen to improve efficiency and performance, and the operational background from more than 25 years in growing business and delivering exceptional outcomes for customers.

“I have known Bill Parker for over 15 years,” said Sevatec Founder & CEO Sonny Kakar. “In that time, he has been a confidant and helped me navigate the ebbs and flows of Sevatec’s journey. His managerial experience and leadership successes have been invaluable to me and will continue to support our firm’s transformation during this new era of federal government contracting. Bill has my implicit trust and confidence in helping guide Sevatec’s continued success into the future.”

As Chief Strategist, Parker will assist in the development and implementation of the long-term vision and strategy of Sevatec, with a deep engagement in every facet of the organization. Under Parker’s guidance, Sevatec will ensure the strategic plan is executed at the highest level, producing a Sevatec organization that is prepared to be the pre-eminent mid-tier firm in the National Security arena.

“Sevatec is extremely well positioned to help federal IT clients realize the enormous productivity and efficiency breakthroughs that are enabled by wisely exploiting current information technology advances,” said Parker. “The company has the technology brilliance, relevant contracts, and management acumen needed for these times. I’m honored to extend my long-term relationship with Sonny and his great team at Sevatec.”

About Sevatec

Sevatec, a National Security firm specializing in Agile and DevOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions, leverages our deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to solve the federal government’s most pressing business and technical challenges. Sevatec has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) and maintains ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, and 27001:2013 certifications. In practice, Sevatec optimizes current industry best practices and incorporates Agile principles to accelerate performance and outcomes for their clients.

Sevatec was founded in 2003 on the concept of “Seva,” which means, “Inspired to Serve.” The mission, “Trusted Talent, Inspired to Serve, Partnered with Government, to Protect and Improve the Lives of Americans,” captures the essence of the firm’s culture. Their portfolio of mission-critical technology and consulting initiatives across the federal government broadly supports the National Security Sector, including Homeland and Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple Civilian Departments and Agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.