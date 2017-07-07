Spirit Leaf Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. is proud to announce its membership into the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). The CFA is the recognized authority on franchising in Canada as the association encourages and promotes excellence in Canadian franchises, ensuring that each member abides by the CFA’s Code of Ethics relating to policies, standards, practices, and general course of conduct.

Spiritleaf has already gained incredible momentum in securing partnerships with experienced entrepreneurs for individual franchise opportunities and valuable area development agreements. To date, Spirit Leaf Inc. has granted four individual franchises, three in Calgary, Alberta, and one in Peterborough, Ontario, and has also approved a 10-store area development agreement in the Greater Toronto Area.

Darren Bondar, CEO of Spirit Leaf Inc. says “We are very proud to be a member of the CFA and to introduce our new retail concept to the franchise community. This is another positive step forward for our company and I believe it also sets a high benchmark for the industry when the sale of recreational cannabis in Canada becomes legalized on or before July 1, 2018.”

As Spiritleaf prepares to become the retail and franchise leader in the legalized recreational cannabis market, the company is working to maximize exposure of the brand to pique the interest of both the business-savvy entrepreneur as well as the cannabis enthusiast. Beginning this fall, Spiritleaf will launch a national advertising campaign covering various mediums including a national franchise show tour, premium franchise directory placements, advertisements in major franchise and cannabis publications, search engine optimization and a digital ad campaign in conjunction with Search Kings.

For more information about franchise opportunities, experienced and aspiring entrepreneurs along with cannabis enthusiasts are asked to email franchise(at)spiritleaf(dot)ca.

