SVN® Wins Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation Award

SVNIC EVP of Organizational Development Solomon Poretsky (left) accepts SVN's Digie Award

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announced today it has won a 2017 Realcomm “Digie” Award in the category of Best Use of Automation: Commercial Services. The third “Digie” Award for SVN, the firm was recognized this year for innovative use of technology and social media in its SVN | Live Weekly Property Broadcast. Airing every Monday at 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET, the live broadcast creates demand for client’s properties by featuring new commercial listings presented by the acting Broker.

Realcomm began presenting the “Digie” Award (short for Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation Awards) in 1999. The award’s purpose is to recognize companies, real estate projects, technologies and people that have gone above and beyond to positively impact the industry through the use of technology, automation and innovation. “Digie” Award winners are considered the most innovative individuals and organizations in commercial real estate who are leading the charge for a more efficient, effective and profitable industry.

“It’s no secret that our industry can be a disconnected environment, and it has always been SVN’s goal to change that,” says SVNIC President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo. “Through our state-of-the-art SVN | Live platform we focus on using new technology, rooted in on our foundational pillar of collaboration, to transform how we do business. This ultimately brings value to our clients, colleagues and CRE community.”

SVN is the only major commercial real estate brand that proactively markets all of its qualified properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $10.6 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2016, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit svn.com/franchising-opportunities.

To learn more about SVN’s Core Services and Specialty Practice areas, visit svn.com/svn-specialty-practices.

About SVN®

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. Geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value for our clients. This is why we proactively promote properties and share fees with the entire industry. This is our unique Shared Value Network® and just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.svn.com.

###