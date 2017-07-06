“We are pleased that we chose to partner with JMT Consulting. The company understands the unique needs and frustrations of nonprofit accounting,” said Lista Hightower, CFO, MADD,

JMT Consulting, a leader in providing financial management solutions exclusively to nonprofits, announced today that Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD), the nation’s largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk driving, drugged driving and underage drinking and provide free victim services, has selected JMT as their consultant partner to help modernize the organization’s financial system.

MADD’s previous financial management solution was not built for nonprofit accounting, which relies on funds from contributions, program revenues, fundraising events, public and private grants, and investment income. Because of this, the finance department was performing manual workarounds to compensate. The team also faced challenges with the reporting functionality of their previous solution since the project module was separate from the general ledger, causing siloed data for reports. In addition, MADD has already implemented Adaptive Planning and was looking for a nonprofit financial management system that would interface seamlessly.

After hearing JMT speak at a nonprofit function, MADD inquired about a strategic cloud-based solution that would not only meet their reporting and financial management needs, but also improve team efficiencies and effectiveness. As part of an extensive RFP process, JMT recommended Intacct as the right solution for MADD. Intacct helps to provide greater managerial visibility, blends seamlessly with Adaptive Planning, allowing budget and forecasting data to reconcile and balance with its billing, accounting and reporting data, all within budget constraints. As a result, MADD selected Intacct as it nonprofit accounting software.

“We are pleased that we chose to partner with JMT Consulting. The company understands the unique needs and frustrations of nonprofit accounting,” said Lista Hightower, CFO, MADD, who leads the national financial operations, information technology and financial and tax reporting. “They recommended a solution that addressed our expectations, and our entire team is very excited to begin implementation.”

“The important work MADD does is an example of the reason JMT Consulting is in business.” said Tom Thornton, COO, JMT Consulting. “We consider it a privilege to work with MADD as they modernize their financial management systems. We are certain that Intacct will provide their organization with the transparency and real-time data needed to achieve their mission.”

About JMT Consulting Group

JMT Consulting Group (http://jmtconsulting.com) is a leading national provider of software and consulting services to charter schools, community healthcare organizations, nonprofits and governmental organizations. JMT Consulting Group offers a variety of services including hosting, business process improvement, implementation, system selection and system integration as well as a broad portfolio of software solutions.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 350,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.