SAE International Announces Keynote Speakers for COMVEC 17 Event

SAE International announces the keynote speakers for the upcoming COMVEC17 to be held at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Ill. COMVEC 17 is the central forum to discuss vehicle and equipment development spanning many sectors, including the on- and off-highway, agricultural, and construction industries. The technical program features four industry-leading keynote speakers. Each of whom will focus on the future of global commercial vehicles from different perspectives.

On Monday, September 18, Dr. Johannes-Joerg Rueger will give the opening keynote address on “ADAS/Atomization and E-Mobility.” Dr. Rueger was appointed as President, Commercial Vehicle and Off-Road at Bosch on Jan. 1, 2016. In this position, he is responsible for sales and system engineering for all market segments of commercial vehicle and off-road customers worldwide.

Tony Zambito, Vice President, Compaction Product Platform at Volvo Construction Equipment. In 2008, Tony Zambito joined Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) to start up the Road Machinery Business Line’s new Project Office. He now serves as Vice President of the Compaction Product Platform. Using his extensive experience, Zambito will speak on Tuesday, September 19 on “Agile Product Development.”

Sam George, Director of Azure IoT at Microsoft is responsible for Microsoft’s developed facing platform offerings (Azure IoT Suite, Azure IoT Services, and the IoT Device SDK), including features and API shape—as well as business and market strategy. George will introduce a unique perspective on “Microsoft Vision in the Commercial Vehicle Space” during his Tuesday evening keynote.

On Wednesday, September 20, John Reid will give the keynote speech. He will provide engaging insights on “Delivering Value Through Innovation.” Reid serves as the Director of Enterprise Product Innovation and Technology at Deere and Company and is responsible for developing John Deere’s Global Technology Innovation Network and technology innovation centers in Europe, India, China, Latin America, and North America that leverage internal and external R&D linkages to accelerate contributions of technology innovation to business growth.

Dr. Paul D. Rogers will give the Wednesday awards luncheon keynote speech. He will discuss “What Military Vehicles Will Look Like in the Next 10-15 Years.” In his remarks, Dr. Rogers will provide unique personal and professional insights on future trends for the industry. He serves as Director of TARDEC, where he is responsible for providing executive management to deliver advanced-technology solutions for all Department of Defense ground systems and combat support equipment.

The technical program will also feature an additional 34 sessions on a variety of topics including data driven decision making, changes in the data landscape and posits on the future of business, advancements in electronics and predictive controls, improvements in the overall energy management of the system, efficiencies of hybrid and full-electric powertrains, the future role of aerodynamic design methods, tools and processes, and much more.

For the most up-to-date information about sessions, special events, and more, please visit sae.org/comvec.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

