Newest Baobab Facial Correction Cream from Skin Resource.MD launched today The genesis of this baobab cream was to find the most powerful antioxidants in nature that could address aging, hyperpigmentation and discoloration.

Skin Resource.MD, a dermatologist created skincare line based out of San Diego, California, launched Baobab Skin Correction Facial Cream, the first correction cream utilizing the oil from the baobab seed as the key ingredient. The baobab (pronounced BEY-oh-Bab) oil used in the skin cream contains high concentrations of Vitamins A, D, E, and F and fatty acids which are key elements known for their ability to rejuvenate the skin, lessen the signs of aging, brighten skin, and help reverse sun damage. Baobab Skin Correction Facial Cream also addresses multiple specialty skin issues, including melasma, uneven skin tone, acne scars, and eczema.

The Baobab Skin Correction Facial Cream was envisioned by Christopher V. Crosby, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.A.D. and co-created with Paul B. Dean, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.D., to provide products with high antioxidants to the skin care regimen for their patients at the Grossmont Dermatology Medical Clinic in San Diego. The correction cream has been in use for clinic patients and ready for wider distribution. Like all Skin Resource.MD products, the correction facial cream is fragrance free and has had no animal testing.

“We are proud to launch such a unique and effective skin care product in the marketplace,” said Dr. Crosby, dermatologist and co-creator of the Baobab Skin Correction Facial Cream. “The genesis of this baobab cream was to find the most powerful antioxidants in nature that could address aging, hyperpigmentation and discoloration.”

The baobab tree has long been touted as the “Tree of Life.” Known as the provider and protector of the African plains, this enormous, powerful tree provides legendary healing and rejuvenating properties. It is also a source of life-sustaining fruit. The extract from the baobab seed has an extraordinarily high concentration of antioxidants.

The Baobab Skin Correction Facial Cream is to be used twice per day, and is for sale on line at https://skinresourcemd.com/products/baobab-skin-correction-facial-cream for $49.00 for 1.7 oz. A portion of these sales support women and children’s health in Africa via International Medical Corps.

For more information about Skin Resource.MD, go to https://skinresourcemd.com/

About Skin Resource.MD

Skin Resource.MD (SRMD) Cosmeceuticals was founded by board-certified dermatologists and practicing in San Diego for more than 35 years. SRMD products are doctor-formulated, fragrance free, involve no animal testing, and are manufactured earth friendly. As an online marketplace, SRMD passes savings onto customers, broadening access to excellent skin care products for all skin care needs. SRMD seeks to help all patients navigate the overwhelming amount of information on skin care products and ingredients, and encourages a simple regime with specialized products for patient distinct needs and skin conditions. https://skinresourcemd.com/

###