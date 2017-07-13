The engagement ring was named “The Sunlight of Tara” for their marriage proposal as a symbolic expression of sunshine, support, and love in their lives together.

Tara Conner, a former Miss USA, struggled with severe depression and addiction. Today, she is a recovery advocate for mental health issues and substance use disorders. Conner hopes her experiences will shed light on these serious issues and encourage those who live in the shadow of both mental illness and substance abuse to step into the light as they seek help and treatment.

Being aware of the triumphs and struggles Tara has experienced, Conner’s fiancé Daniel Sanders-Joyce selected Peter Young, Creative Director of INTA Gems & Diamonds, to design an engagement ring with an enlightened message that reminded them both of the power and beauty of sunshine. Sanders-Joyce wanted his wife-to-be to know that even through the darkest days of recovery, their engagement ring celebrates one of their brightest days together.

Peter Young said, “Understanding Tara’s strength and courage in the recovery work she fights passionately for, Dan and I both recognized that choosing the an appropriate centerstone for Tara’s ring was a very important element. Although diamond is the traditional engagement ring center stone, it would be fitting to choose a unique gemstone that more closely matched Tara’s identity. I explained to Dan the rare solar characteristic of unheated yellow sapphires. Without sunlight, this gemstone’s color may fade and become clear. However, placed back into the sunlight, this gem can regain to its vibrant yellow color after a vigorous sunbath.”

After hearing this aspect of the unheated yellow sapphire, Sanders-Joyce felt it would be perfect to choose it for Tara’s engagement ring. He selected a sparkling 4.89 carat radiant cut centerstone. If Conner’s yellow sapphire fades in color, his heartfelt gift to her will serve as a loving reminder for her to step into the sunshine and enjoy the beauty around her every day.

With the sapphire centerstone chosen, Young designed an engagement ring crafted in 18K white and yellow gold. The engagement ring was named “The Sunlight of Tara” for their marriage proposal as a symbolic expression of sunshine, support, and love in their lives together.

Sanders-Joyce proposed to Conner on the Big Island of Hawaii on July 3, 2017 on one of the happiest days of their lives together. From that day forward, the Sunlight of Tara Ring serves as a loving reminder from her supportive fiancé and soon-to-be husband. Conner now has a specially designed engagement ring with a purposeful message that embodies Dan’s love and support to continue to be a champion for those struggling with mental illness and addiction.

Tara Conner is an American advocate, actress, model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss USA 2006 and has also competed in the Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe pageants. Conner serves as a public advocacy consultant sharing her journey of recovery with others and being an advocate for those whose lives have been impacted by addiction. She also works with the SOBA Recovery Organization who works to help those facing difficulties with addition. Earlier this year Tara did her Tedx Talk and wrote an op ed piece for USA Today dealing addiction and recovery.

Daniel Sanders-Joyce is an acting coach, television, film and stage actor.

Peter Young is the Creative Director of INTA Gems & Diamonds and a second generation family jeweler. He has designed jewelry pieces for celebrities such as music icon Prince, Olympic Legend Michael Phelps, Nia Sanchez, Miss USA 2014 and Alyssa Campanella, Miss USA 2011 and up and coming Hollywood stars. INTA Gems & Diamonds has the distinct honor of being the official crown jeweler of Miss California USA. http://www.intagems.com

