Career Step Launches New Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting Program

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is thrilled to announce the release of its new Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting program. This course provides medical administrative assistants with the clinical knowledge and preparation they need to expand their expertise and succeed as a medical assistant in as little as three months.

“We are truly excited to launch our new Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting program,” said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. “It is designed to help medical administrative assistants transition their careers to become medical assistants, one of the fastest growing healthcare support jobs in the country. The medical assistant career path offers numerous benefits, not least of which is interacting more closely with patients on a clinical level in a field they already love.”

The Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting program helps students adapt to a widespread healthcare shift—delivering more patient care from outpatient settings. Because of this shift, medical practices are expected to hire more than 138,000 new medical assistants over the next few years to handle administrative and clinical responsibilities. The Career Step program prepares students to expand their professional skills quickly, both bolstering their resumes and opening more job opportunities.

In order to enroll in the Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting program, students must have previously completed the Career Step Medical Administrative Assistant course or have equivalent experience. The curriculum builds on this prior experience with training in clinical and routine patient care. With only 284 hours of curriculum, enrolling students will have six months of 24/7 access to all course material, allowing them to study on the schedule and at the pace that works for them.

“This is a fantastic time for students to develop expertise in medical assisting, and our program has built-in support to help them every step of the way,” said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step Vice President of Academics. “They’ll get one-on-one instruction and practice simulations as well as technical support and graduate services. Everything students need to succeed is included. This incredible FastTrack course may be conveniently online, but they’ll never be on their own.”

Career Step has been providing quality career education for over 25 years, helping students graduate quickly and debt-free. For more information on Career Step’s new Career FastTrack: Medical Assisting program or any of our other great programs, visit CareerStep.com or call 1-800-246-7837.

