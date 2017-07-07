National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chairman Jane Chu announced 89 awards totaling $6.89 million supporting projects across the nation through the NEA’s Our Town program. The Frederick Arts Council is one of the recommended organizations for a grant of $50,000 for programs at Sky Stage, an outdoor ampitheatre and public art project designed by artist Heather Clark. The NEA received 274 eligible applications for Our Town this year and will make grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

“The arts reflect the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support organizations such as the Frederick Arts Council, to cultivate vitality in their communities through the arts.”

“A grant from the National Endowment for the Arts is the gold standard in community investment,” said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Arts Council. “Sky Stage can now add this honor to the list of favorable recognitions it has already received, and the award’s resources will go a long way towards its continuing purpose of providing an accessible and innovative platform for artists and audiences in Frederick.”

The grant will continue to allow the Frederick Arts Council to manage public programming at this outdoor amphitheater space, located in a formerly unused pre-Revolutionary Warstone structure in downtown Frederick. Through rich and vibrant programming at Sky Stage, the Frederick Arts Council, in partnership with the City of Frederick, will strengthen Frederick as a community by addressing issues of public safety, civic participation, and community cohesion. Additional project partners include the Office of the Mayor, the Department of Economic Development, the Frederick Police Department and several local arts and cultural nonprofit organizations.

For a complete list of projects recommended for Our Town grant support, please visit the NEA web site at arts.gov. The NEA recentlyrelaunched the creative placemaking web page which has lots of resources.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit arts.gov to learn more about NEA.

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, and Frederick County’s Arts in Education grants.For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.