Purdue University Professional Engineering Development today announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.). R.E.P.s are organizations that have been approved by PMI to help project managers achieve and maintain the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, Program Management Professional (PgMP)® and other PMI professional credentials. These organizations have met PMI’s rigorous quality criteria for course content, instructor qualification, and instructional design.

Project managers are increasingly turning to R.E.P.s for certification training and maintenance, especially since global median salaries for the profession now exceed $81,000 (USD). Purdue’s Online Project Management Program offers world-class proprietary content and a full complement of instructional materials in alignment with the university’s high standards of academic excellence. Courses are led by highly skilled project management practitioners with decades of consulting and industry experience. They provide online learners with hands-on instruction and a wealth of field knowledge, solid foundational skills, and exceedingly effective preparation for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam.

“Purdue is proud to offer its online Project Management Essentials and PMP® Exam Preparation courses as an R.E.P. of the Project Management Institute,” said John Wellman, Purdue University program director. “We share the Institute’s commitment to quality education and are honored by this designation.”

The Purdue University Online Project Management Program joins more than 1,500 R.E.P.s in more than 80 countries. These organizations include commercial training providers, academic institutions, and corporate training departments within corporations and government agencies.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is an internationally-recognized higher educational institution known for its world-class faculty, groundbreaking research, and transformative education. The university is based in West Lafayette, Ind., and was founded in 1869 as the state’s land-grant university. Today, it consistently earns top national rankings in numerous disciplines including business, engineering and education.

Purdue also has a rich tradition as an innovator in distance learning. From the bygone days of sending instructors out on the train to engage learners in distant locations, to satellite delivery of courses, to online learning today, Purdue University pioneers instructional delivery techniques that meet the needs of its 69,000+ learners.

Visit us at http://www.purdue.edu/projectmanagementcertification/

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute is the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. PMI advances careers, improves organizational success and further matures the profession of project management through its globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities.

Visit us at http://www.PMI.org, http://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.