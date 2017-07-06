Building on the momentum and innovation that came out of 2017, WCX is poised to be a can’t-miss experience for the mobility industry. - Ken Kelzer

On the heels of the full-spectrum, full-sensory exploration of cutting edge innovations in automotive mobility at WCX17: The SAE World Congress Experience, planning for 2018’s WCX has begun.

Leading the development of WCX 2018 is the newly formed WCX Leadership Team (WCXLT), which includes representatives from the mobility industry comprised of OEMs and Partners (Tier 1, 2, or 3 suppliers and consultants). Chaired by Ken Kelzer, VP, Global Vehicle Components and Subsystems at General Motors, the leadership team ensures consistent representation from these key industry players in defining the relevant subjects, focus activities, technical experts and areas of emphasis to ensure WCX continues to provide a neutral forum for the free exchange of ideas concerning the mobility industry.

“The WCX Leadership Team will serve in an executive advisory capacity to deliver a world congress experience that continues to lead the marketplace in connecting the mobility engineering community through education, networking and business development for the benefit of society,” said Kelzer. “Building on the momentum and innovation that came out of 2017, WCX is poised to be a can’t-miss experience for the mobility industry.”

The 2018 WCX call for papers is now open. Papers showcasing experience and expertise in automotive Electronics, Safety, Powertrain, Materials, Emissions, Sustainability, Design and Manufacturing and Propulsion are currently being sought. For submission information, visit: http://wcx18.org/call-for-papers/ and http://wcx18.org/cfptopics.

For a recap of WCX17, including video of exclusive interviews with speakers and company representatives, such as Anthony Foxx, former United States Secretary of Transportation and Dr. Ken Washington, Vice President of Research and Advanced Engineering of Ford Motor Company, visit: http://wcx18.org/video-gallery. For attendee testimonials from WCX17, watch: https://youtu.be/WToadtkdizA.

More information about WCX18 can be found at: http://wcx18.org/2018-save-the-date/.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

For more information: http://www.sae.org.

- ### -