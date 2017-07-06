Applications will be accepted through July 31 for the Society for Translational Oncology Fellows’ Forum (STOFF). This 3-day intensive forum brings together 20-25 fellows and junior faculty (within 5 years of training completion) from leading medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical subspecialty programs in the United States who are rising stars in translational cancer research.

Co-chaired by Dr. Stacey Berg (Baylor College of Medicine), Dr. Keith Flaherty (Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School), and Dr. Ross Levine (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), the distinguished STOFF faculty includes researchers and educators from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and leading U.S. cancer centers. STOFF has received national recognition for its focused and practical approach to preparing oncologists to conduct cancer drug research. Alumni total more than 400.

STOFF provides a forum for oncology fellows and junior faculty to interact with leaders in drug development and translational research. It promotes:



Professional development;

Research, education, and the science of drug development in oncology;

Networking of oncology fellows and faculty; and

Mentorship to guide career development for young oncologists.

“Educating young oncologists in the field of clinical and translational research is an investment in the future and is likely to impact the quality of cancer patient care for years to come,” said Dr. Bruce A. Chabner (Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School), who founded the course almost 20 years ago. “Bringing STOFF to North Carolina will allow STO to take advantage of the superb resources in cancer research and cancer clinical trials in the North Carolina scientific community.”

The broad-based curriculum covers a range of topics related to new drug development. Expert faculty will lead discussions and present important information regarding preclinical and clinical evaluation. The discussion will include a focus on validation of targets and biomarkers, and confirmation of mechanism of action and resistance in clinical trials. The discussion will also address racial and age-related disparities in clinical trials.

STOFF will be held October 12-15, in Leesburg, Virginia, USA.

To submit an application, read the eligibility and application information here: https://sto-online.org/STO-Fellows-Forum

# # #

About the Society for Translational Oncology

STO is a non-profit, tax exempt association whose mission is to speed the discovery and translation of important new treatments in the field of cancer medicine to the practice of global oncology. STO brings knowledge and strategies for critical new developments in cancer treatment to the practice of the community oncologist.

For more information, visit: http://www.sto-online.org.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Cather

(617) 593-5588

Melissa.cather(at)sto-online.org