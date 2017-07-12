For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Pacific Personnel Services, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The San Francisco employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik lodged a putative class action lawsuit against Pacific Personnel Services, Inc. for allegedly failing to provide their workers in California with the legally required thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods and the proper overtime pay. The class action also alleges that Pacific Personnel Services failed to properly reimburse their California employees for necessary business expenses they incurred on the company's behalf.

The Pacific Personnel Services class action is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 17-cv-03594. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The lawsuit filed against Pacific Personnel Services alleges that the property management company failed to accurately "record and pay Plaintiff and other California Class Members for the actual amount of time these employees worked, including overtime worked."

Under the California Labor Code, an employee who is classified as non-exempt must be paid overtime wages for time worked in excess of eight hours in a workday and time worked over forty hours in a workweek.

The Class action lawsuit also alleges that the golden state employees working for Pacific Personnel Services were not provided thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth hour of work. California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees with thirty minute meal periods before the employee works five hours.

Finally, the class action lawsuit also asserts federal claims on behalf of a nationwide class under the Fair Credit Reporting Act stating that Pacific Personnel Services failed to adequately disclose and obtain proper authorization to conduct background checks on their employees.

