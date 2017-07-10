Buyatab Online Inc., a leader in digital gifting, is excited to announce that it’s founder and COO, Matias Marquez, has been named to Canada's Top 40 Under 40® list for 2017, which recognizes outstanding young innovators making significant impacts on their organizations and in their communities.

“Canada produces great talent. It’s gratifying to be recognized alongside so many respected and experienced individuals who are leaders in their industries,” said Matias Marquez, adding, “It’s extremely rewarding to see how much Buyatab has grown and to witness how our platform is evolving the relationship brands have with their customers.”

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® is a dynamic awards program that identifies outstanding young achievers in Canadian business, visionaries and innovators changing the way things are done.

The program has an independent Advisory Board comprised of more than twenty respected and experienced individuals from across Canada - leaders in their industries, professions, and communities - to help choose its honorees.

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® Award Gala Dinner will be held on November 2, 2017 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

About Buyatab

Buyatab is a leading provider of advanced online gift card infrastructure solutions for medium- and large-sized businesses. Buyatab provides a seamless solution for gift cards to be purchased from a merchant’s online properties (website, mobile site, Facebook page, etc.) and delivered to recipients via email or text message, leveraging the rapid growth in mobile device and social media use, and with full compatibility to mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet. With clients in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, Buyatab provides eGift Card services to merchants in a wide variety of sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, shopping, hotel and others.

http://www.buyatab.com