We are moving beyond standard banking integrations such as lockbox and coupons, and empowering management companies

TOPS Software, a leading provider of community association management software, announced today that an enhanced integration between TOPS [ONE]®, their award-winning financial management application and Alliance Association Bank’s ConnectLive™ system is under development.

Alliance Association Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, provides customized financial solutions for homeowner associations and common interest communities.

“We are moving beyond standard banking integrations such as lockbox and coupons, and empowering management companies to maintain the banking relationship for their portfolio of communities in the same place they do financials,” said Mike Hardy, President of TOPS Software. “I believe this will disrupt the association management industry, to the point that integrated banking will become an expectation, rather than a nicety.”

Included in these smart banking functions are many frequently requested banking integrations: Management companies can view on demand all of their relevant banking data, such as homeowner and vendor checks, remittance coupons, real-time bank balances, and bank statements. Clients will also be able to initiate bank transfers from within the app, automatically push Positive Pay files to AAB’s Positive Pay system, and automatically reconcile their accounts by matching bank transactions with transactions recorded in TOPS [ONE]®.

“TOPS and Alliance Association Bank continue to be leaders in delivering industry technology and integration that serves the direct needs of community associations and management companies. Through our new bank integration we leverage the Smart Banking features in TOPS [ONE]® and AAB’s ConnectLive™ system to provide the enhanced functionality that management companies need,” said Craig Lee Huntington, Senior Vice President of Alliance Association Bank.

The integration is expected to be made available to mutual TOPS and AAB clients by year-end 2017.

To learn more about community association banking services from Alliance Association Bank, go to https://www.westernalliancebancorporation.com/alliance-association-bank-home.

To learn more about TOPS [ONE]®, visit http://www.topssoft.com/one.

ABOUT ALLIANCE ASSOCIATION BANK

Alliance Association Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, provides financing solutions to the growing community management and homeowner association industries with an unmatched level of expertise and responsiveness. Catering to the needs of the homeowner association industry, the organization offers a wide range of innovative products and services designed to create efficiencies, reduce costs and increase revenue. The division’s team of leading professionals has over 50 years of industry experience, manages more than $2 billion in deposits and has structured and closed $250 million in loans. Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #4 on the Forbes 2017 “Best Banks in America” list. With regionally branded banking divisions in Arizona, California and Nevada, Western Alliance succeeds with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services. For more information, visit allianceassociationbank.com.

ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE

TOPS Software helps community association management professionals save time and effort in managing condominiums and homeowners associations. TOPS technology empowers management companies to focus on growing their business and delighting their clients while reducing their labor costs. Learn more about TOPS at http://www.topssoft.com.