Amanda Adams Joins Cherry Bekaert to Lead Nonprofit Tax Services Group

Amanda Adams has provided sound tax strategies for over 13 years to help nonprofit organizations advance their mission.

Nationally acclaimed public accounting and consulting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP (“the Firm”) is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda M. Adams, CPA, as Managing Director and National Leader of the Firm’s Nonprofit Tax Services. Adams will be based in Cherry Bekaert’s Atlanta practice.

As National Leader of the Firm’s Nonprofit Tax Services group, Adams will provide tax compliance and consulting oversight to all of Cherry Bekaert’s tax-exempt clients. Her responsibilities include keeping clients up-to-date on the latest industry trends through continuous monitoring of legislative and regulatory developments. She will guide various tax-exempt organizations including educational institutions, charitable and religious organizations, along with foundations, museums, social clubs and trade associations.

“For over 13 years, Amanda has helped nonprofit organizations advance their mission by providing sound tax strategies that are mindful of their goals,” said Kurt W. Taves, CPA, Managing Partner of Cherry Bekaert’s Tax Services group. “Amanda’s inclusion in our Nonprofit Tax Services group will benefit our current client base, as well as support further expansion of our growing Nonprofit industry group.”

Adams is the author of numerous newsletter and journal articles and is a frequent speaker at several nonprofit seminars. Prior to joining Cherry Bekeart, she served as a tax partner for six years at a Houston-based CPA firm.

A licensed Certified Public Accountant in Texas, Adams is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA”) and an associate member of the AICPA Exempt Organizations Tax Technical Resource Panel. She earned a B.A. in History from the University of Texas and an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Houston.

