Chippers Direct Reveals Best Wood Chippers of 2017

Chippers Direct revealed their popular lists of the Best Chippers of 2017. Chippers Direct helps shoppers determine how to pick the perfect wood chipper.

The site, ChippersDirect.com, currently lists over 80 wood chipper models and publishes nearly 600 chipper reviews from actual customers.

A proprietary algorithm used by Chippers Direct generates accurate letter grades for all of the wood chippers on the site. It provides online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated chippers shredders on the market today.

“It’s important to find the right wood chipper,” Dale Vogelsanger, Chipper Direct expert, said. “We’ve got the tools to help you make a smart purchasing decision. You need to know what features are important and which models are the best. That’s where we come in.”

According to Vogelsanger, the Chippers Direct lists are the best source for 2017 chipper rankings for three distinct reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists for Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means to be considered "the best." ChippersDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of wood chipper. Site visitors can sort chippers and shredders according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well consumers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing wood chippers that have since been discontinued. Chippers Direct's lists, however, are updated in real time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“When I talk to people about our lists, the word 'current' always seems to come up. Other lists on the internet are outdated, while ours are updated continuously. If a customer wants to rate a product, they can write a review and their input instantly influences the letter grade.”

3. Free Access

ChippersDirect.com doesn't require a sign-up form or a subscription. The company’s goal is simply to educate shoppers with free information, helping them pick the perfect chipper shredder.

"You don't have to scour the internet only to make a bad purchase," Vogelsanger said, "Our lists bring you everything you need on top chippers so you make the right decision the first time."