Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. is pleased to announce that our financial advisory team has been honored with a 2017 Inspirational Leader of the Year Award for excellence in the Small Business category by TEC – A Vistage Company. The award recognizes professional excellence delivered with integrity by TEC members in service to their clients.

Vistage is the world’s leading business advisory and executive coaching organization and is designed exclusively for CEOs, business owners and key executives. Combining the most comprehensive services, resources and a network of more than 21,000 expert leaders, this leadership organization includes more than 50 membership groups in Wisconsin.

“The Shakespeare Wealth Management team is humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Kevin Reardon, Owner and President of Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. “Earning our clients’ trust while helping them reach their financial goals and objectives has always been this firm’s number one priority. We serve as their financial ‘quarterback’ for matters like cash flow, debt management, retirement, paying for college, charitable intentions, taxes, investments, inheritance and more. This award signifies the confidence our clients place in Shakespeare Wealth Management and it helps validate that our business approach is the correct one.”

Since the firm’s founding on January 1, 1999 the Shakespeare Wealth Management team has operated under the principle that “People Matter.” From investment strategies for clients to personal and professional growth for the leadership team, Shakespeare’s top objective has always been to put people first. Shakespeare has built a reputation as an industry-leading, fee-only wealth management company. Testimony to that is Shakespeare’s involvement in the leading association for fee-only financial advisors, The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

Reardon and his team have always demonstrated their sincere caring for people through numerous philanthropic and community outreach activities, including work benefiting the Children’s Hospital Planned Giving Council, Jesuit Nation, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Make A Difference Wisconsin, the “100 Fun Fridays” community outreach, and the pro-life Change of Heart Sponsorship.

In turn, the Shakespeare team has earned many awards which reflect this dedication including The Milwaukee Five Star Wealth Manager Award (2013-2015), The Financial Planning Association of Wisconsin Leadership Excellence Award (2014) and recognition as one of Charles Schwab’s top performing firms over the past five years.

