Applied Systems Expands Industry Partnership with Assurex Global

Applied Systems today announced the release of an Applied Certified Integration between the Assurex Global Passport solution and Applied Epic. The Applied Certified Integration expands risk sharing business opportunities, increasing Assurex Global Partners’ ability to serve their global clients.

Assurex Global is an exclusive partnership of the most prominent independent insurance agents and brokers in the world. The Assurex Global Passport integration with Applied Epic via Applied SDK enables Assurex Global Partners to more easily share clients’ risks between their partner agencies. In addition, it improves insureds' access to policy information through seamless document exchange between Assurex Global Partners using Applied Epic and the Passport system. Via the Passport integration, Applied Epic users can now transfer documents in a few simple, secure steps, while staying within the Applied Epic application. Further, this enables documents to be easily shared at the client or policy level of another Assurex Global broker’s Applied Epic application. Simultaneously, the Assurex Global Passport system logs the document exchange and also maintains a copy of the document, improving staff productivity.

“As a global partnership, our brokers are focused on providing superior service for shared clients across the world,” said Jim Hackbarth, president and chief executive officer of Assurex Global. “In expanding our partnership with Applied, Assurex Global Partners are able to more seamlessly share and manage risks between firms, ensuring the best protection and superior service for their clients.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. Applied Integration Partners offer value-add capabilities to further automate business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems. These partnerships enable agencies and brokerages to better manage day-to-day tasks, deliver a more connected client experience, and focus more time on selling and managing the business of insurance.

“The insurance industry continues to become more global, providing opportunities for insurance agencies and brokerages to collaborate worldwide through technology to drive business growth,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “As the Exclusive Technology Partner of Assurex Global, we are committed to providing innovative technology to Assurex Global’s leading brokerages worldwide, enabling new customer and business models in this digital age.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Assurex Global

Assurex Global is the world’s largest privately-held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage group. The company operates as an exclusive Partnership, supported by more than 100 of the world’s most respected and successful insurance brokers.