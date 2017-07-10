AB&R® Announces New Partnership with Advantech-DLoG

AB&R® (American Barcode and RFID Inc.), a nationwide provider of proven supply chain solutions, has partnered with Advantech-DLoG, Digital Logistics & Fleet Management.

AB&R® has partnered with Advantech-DLoG to offer high-quality industrial computers and solutions to enhance their customer’s supply chains. Advantech-DLoG designs their products for particularly tough environments consisting of industrial PCs, vehicle mount terminals, and tablets. Advantech-DLoG can develop complete special requirements for the supply-chain industry, ensuring AB&R®’s capability to exceed their customer’s desires.

“Advantech-DLoG is excited about the opportunity to work with AB&R®, a Premier value-added reseller,” says Steve Williams, Manager of Channel Partners Advantech-DLoG. “AB&R® is a highly regarded Auto ID Solutions provider and their team has the industry experience to successfully market the Advantech-DLoG VMT product line.”

AB&R®’s partnership with Advantech-DLoG will affect many industries as their products vary with built-in Wi-Fi for logistical needs, to cameras, barcode scanners and more for data collection. They also offer extended battery operation, sunlight readable displays, and dust & water resistant products to heighten the solutions provided.

“Every move that we make is strategic, as proven with our newest partnership with Advantech-DLoG,” said Mike Stryczek, Chief Executive Officer of AB&R®. “Our priority is to deliver proven solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the supply chain, and we are confident and pleased to provide the empowering and innovative technologies and solutions from Advantech-DLoG for the betterment our customers.”

About AB&R®

Since 1980, AB&R® (American Barcode and RFID) has been a nationally-recognized integrator of proven solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the supply chain. Those solutions include asset tracking, inventory management, work force mobilization, wireless networking, and the managed services to support them all. For further information about AB&R® please visit http://www.abr.com.

About Advantech-DLoG

Advantech-DLoG: Advantech-DLoG is a global player in the area of industrial PC and vehicle terminal solutions for extremely demanding areas of application for construction machinery, forklift trucks, heavy trucks, in the mining industry and in industrial production. The goal is to make Advantech-DLoG a leading provider world-wide for selected vertical markets such as warehousing, heavy load and fleet management, and iRetail. The trade name Advantech-DLoG stands for industry-leading innovations and the highest quality standards of "Made in Germany”. Advantech-DLoG’s quality management system is certified according to DIN ISO 9001:2015 and ensures the high quality of Advantech-DLoG products and processes all the way through to the partners and customers. Across the extensive support, sales and marketing network, over 7,800 employees are committed to fast time-to-market service for Advantech-DLoG’s customers worldwide. The trade name Advantech-DLoG, which was launched in 2010, combines the experience and the leading market position of DLoG GmbH, founded in 1985, and the Advantech Group. DLoG GmbH is a subsidiary of the Advantech corporate group in Taiwan. More information at http://www.advantech-dlog.com