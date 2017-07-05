Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. have joined forces for the ninth year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-To-School Brigade®. Starting today, supplies purchased by Dollar Tree customers nationwide will be placed in collection boxes in each store.

The Back-to-School Brigade® is a national Operation Homefront program. Dollar Tree and its customers have been active supporters for the past eight years. In 2016, Dollar Tree patrons purchased more than 4.5 million school supplies for Operation Homefront.

“The back-to-school period is financially challenging for many military families,” said Brig. Gen. (ret) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Partnering with Dollar Tree for a ninth year on our Back-to-School Brigade® program allows us to make sure military families are properly prepared for the upcoming school year. Through our longstanding work together, Dollar Tree and their customers have eased the financial burden that many military families face and have helped this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect.”

"Dollar Tree is proud to be a national sponsor of Operation Homefront," said Chelle Davis, Dollar Tree spokesperson. "We are honored to once again participate in the Back-to-School Brigade® and we thank our Dollar Tree customers for their continued generosity and support."

Dollar Tree stores will collect supplies from July 5 through August 10. Operation Homefront will distribute the supplies to military children at more than 40 Back-to-School Brigade® expos and at numerous additional local community partner events across the nation this summer. Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® has distributed more than a quarter-million backpacks — each accompanied by school supplies — to military children. For more information about how to support the Back-to-School Brigade®, visit operationhomefront.org/backtoschool.

The Back-to-School Brigade® takes place during Operation Homefront’s 1Mil1Fam campaign through July. Operation Homefront knows that every community is only as strong as the people and families who live there. That’s why we provide a variety of programs and services that help military families feel more connected to people and businesses in their community. Americans wishing to show their support for our military families can learn more at OperationHomefront.org/1Mil1Fam, and join online with #1Mil1Fam.

