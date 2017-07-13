Spoons Grill & Bar, the Santa Ana dining staple, has officially opened a second location at Ayres Hotel Fountain Valley. Fusing the mouth-watering flavors of authentic American and Mexican cuisine, the family-friendly restaurant now provides a casual-dining experience with the distinctive, hand-crafted flair and elevated service signature to the Ayres Hotels.

The Tex-Mex concept of Spoons Grill & Bar began in Texas around 1985 and soon expanded to California with over 18 locations across Orange County, Riverside, San Diego, Oakland, and San Francisco. In 2007, the franchise was restructured under new management by current restaurant owner, Tony Rodriguez, who took a more focused approach and consolidated their restaurants to their most popular location in Santa Ana. Since then, Spoons Grill & Bar has garnered familiarity amongst Orange County natives.

“I’m looking forward to setting a good program at the Ayres Hotel so I can expand to more hotels in the future,” said owner, Tony Rodriguez. “My goal with this expansion is to be able to reach out to more people who are familiar with the Spoons Grill & Bar franchise but are not aware that we are still around.”

With this in mind, guests can expect a majority of their original menu with the same delicious favorites including their California Burger and Tequila Chicken Penne. They’ve also introduced new menu items like their Fresh Berry Salad, Ceviche, and Carne Asada Plate.

These delicious dishes, as well as the rest of their lunch and dinner menu, can be enjoyed Monday through Friday from 11:30 am – 10:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturdays. Guests can also sip on a selection of draft beers, wine, and cocktails during happy hour from Monday through Friday between 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Perfect for watching sports or gathering with friends and family, this new location at Ayres Hotel Fountain Valley accommodates up to 79 guests and features red-striped booths that include their own personal TV’s, a communal table, and outdoor patio with fire pits.

The restaurant also offers catering options for special meetings and events, take-out for on-the-go guests as well as room service and delivery for those who prefer to enjoy their dishes in the comfort of their Ayres Celestial Sleeper beds. The Ayres Hotel Fountain Valley is thrilled for this new partnership and welcomes guests to experience the delicious flavors of Spoons Grill & Bar.

For more information about the newest Spoons Grill & Bar location, visit SpoonsOC.com or call 714-861-5173.

ABOUT AYRES HOTELS

In the hotel business since 1984, Ayres Hotels are a family owned and operated collection of handcrafted boutique hotels in premier California locations dedicated to excellence in hospitality and providing an unparalleled product. The collection is built on a foundation of inviting, personalized service while being a supportive organization that reflects a culture of caring for its guests and team members. The Ayres family has been a leader in the California residential and commercial real estate industry for more than a century. Visit the company online at http://www.ayreshotels.com/ or call 714-540-6060 ext. 152.