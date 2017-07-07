Robert P. Kelly of Florida Launches New Financial Radio Show

Florida has a real need for a show about retirement planning with the number of retirees or soon to be retirees in the state

Financial advisor and author Robert P. Kelly has launched a new show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida called Safe Money and Income Radio Show.

“The show will focus on sharing concepts for folks to make sure their important retirement funds are available to them when they are needed,” Mr. Kelly said. “Too many people are running out of income during their Golden Years, my concept is to help them understand alternative ways that retirement income will last as long as they do.”

Bill Broich, CEO of Safe Money Radio, the oldest and largest agent radio system in America who helps agents produce radio shows across the country issued a short statement:

“Florida has a real need for a show about retirement planning with the number of retirees or soon to be retirees in the state. Robert’s a pro, he has been helping people plan for their retirement or strengthen their current retirement plans for decades. This show will be very, very successful and I have no doubt attract tens of thousands of listeners.”

Mr. Kelly added:“We’ve been working to launch this show for about a year now. Lots of challenging work has gone into it. We sincerely hope people benefit from this vital and important information.”

Catch the show:

WNN 1470AM and 95.3FM on Saturday Mornings at 9AM.