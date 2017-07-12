“God Spoke and I Finally Listened!”: an unflinching personal history of a woman who conquered the many mountains in her difficult life to achieve peace and happiness. “God Spoke and I Finally Listened!” is the creation of published author Andrea Collins of Fort Collins, Colorado, who has an undying love for helping others and who would do anything to protect her children.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Collins’s new book is an inspiring testimony of the power of faith and strength, overcoming adversity, and glorifying God. The book expresses the author’s passion as a daughter of Christ and a mother to her two children.

View a synopsis of “God Spoke and I Finally Listened!” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “God Spoke and I Finally Listened!” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “God Spoke and I Finally Listened!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.