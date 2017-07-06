Program Leadership Staff Retention and Motivation “Employees are much more likely to feel motivated when they are part of an organization with effective, dedicated leadership. An organization’s success begins with its leadership," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of ChildCare Education Institute.

Staff retention is one of the most troublesome issues facing child care centers and education related facilities today. In fact, child care centers have some of the highest employee turnover rates of any industry in the United States. A high employee turnover rate can add layers of stress to a manager’s job. Rather than focusing on improving the quality of your education program, you could end up spending too many hours on recruiting, interviewing, and training staff, not to mention dealing with the personnel issues that arise when your staff members are not used to working together.

Research has shown that young children who experience frequent teacher turnover can have serious delays in social and cognitive development. Children are impressionable and they naturally want to bond and establish trust with their caregivers. Break those bonds too often and there may be negative outcomes for the child.

Unfortunately, there is no simple, magical formula for motivating employees. In fact, staff motivation and retention are common issues in all industries. It just so happens that they present slightly bigger issues in the child care and education industry.

“Employees are much more likely to feel motivated when they are part of an organization with effective, dedicated leadership. An organization’s success begins with its leadership," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course discusses the role that effective leadership has on staff retention and motivation.”

