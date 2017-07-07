KS2 Technologies, cloud solution provider and IBM Gold Business Partner, met at The Westin St. Louis on June 13 to host an informative hands-on workshop covering IBM Bluemix fundamentals.

The workshop was presented by Ed Vazquez, KS2’s Sr. Practice Director for Cloud, APIs, and Middleware and featured a hands-on tutorial to help guests get started on Bluemix, IBM’s leading PaaS platform built to make application development easier.

Before providing guests with a chance to build their API with a Bluemix demo, KS2 shared several in-depth use cases of how Bluemix speeds development and delivery of business value.

“Bluemix has helped KS2’s developers cover a lot of ground in cloud development over the past three years,” shared Ed Vazquez. “IBM’s Bluemix gives you all of the power of an IBM integration platform without having to spend thousands of dollars worth of on-premise software licenses. KS2 Bluemix clients can quickly leverage all of IBM’s Integration and Mobility platform products such as IIB, App Connect Pro (previously Cast Iron), DataPower, MQ, API Management, StrongLoop, MobileFirst, and WebSphere while paying only for what you’re using at that point in time.”

Bluemix is about choice and flexibility, giving every company the freedom to mix and match their private and public services. In a developer survey carried by the analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), it was found that:



Bluemix developers are more focused on custom application development than other PaaS vendors.

End users enjoyed the access to numerous capabilities offered through Bluemix.

Bluemix is identified as a mission critical application for the majority of those surveyed for the next two years.

Bluemix drove the highest levels of satisfaction in the areas of mobile application development capabilities, security

features, and cost effectiveness.



Bluemix’s on-demand “pay as you go” platform gives users the ability to quickly solve critical business problems, providing

access to over 90 services for DevOps, Mobile, Security, IoT, Watson, Data Management, Big Data, and more.

“It’s an exciting time to be moving to the Cloud and Bluemix is the best option for any company seeking new ways to deliver technology solutions quicker and more cost-effectively through leveraging the Cloud,” Ed commented. “Bluemix has helped us deliver multiple APIs and applications for clients, created secure APIs, Hybrid Cloud Applications, and Mobile Applications. All of this was done in a fraction of the time, at a fraction of the cost, of what we could only two to three years ago.”

Discussing KS2’s workshop approach, KS2’s CEO, Dan Shinedling, Jr was excited to share that several more workshops are planned for the remainder of the year. “Overall, it’s just a great learning experience for our clients and guests. KS2 holds workshops like this one as a way to communicate personal experiences to anyone who may be curious and just wants to learn more about what these tools are. There’s always opportunities for us to show how we can help them vision, architect, develop, and implement what they’re trying to do.”

If you are interested in attending one of KS2's Bluemix workshops, let them know where you’re based. A phone consultation may be scheduled if necessary: http://go.ks2inc.com/bluemix-survey

About KS2 Technologies: As a Premier IBM Business partner, KS2 Technologies has offered businesses expertise in Cloud to On-Prem, Cloud to Cloud, and On-Prem to On-Prem integrations for the past fifteen years. With an agile and continuously developing Middleware practice, KS2 is certified and able to offer full platform support in IBM Bluemix, IBM Mobile, and IBM Middleware.

About Bluemix: IBM Bluemix is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) developed by IBM. It supports several programming languages and services as well as integrated DevOps to build, run, deploy, and manage applications on the cloud. Based on Cloud Foundry open technology and running on Softlayer infrastructure, the Bluemix cloud platform solves real problems and drives business value with its combination of applications, infrastructure, and 130+ unique services.