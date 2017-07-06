Kathy Ireland Epitomizes Fashion and Travel “The kathy ireland® brand represents fashion and functionality, both are at the cornerstone of the LongLat culture."

LongLat Incorporated, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of travel goods based in New Jersey, announces that they have partnered with kathy ireland® Worldwide for an exclusive line of travel goods. The partnership with LongLat marks the global lifestyle design firm’s first foray into the travel goods market.

“As we grow our portfolio of luggage brands, kathy ireland® Travel is a perfect fit for our company,” noted LongLat President, Gary Perella. “The kathy ireland® brand represents fashion and functionality, both are the cornerstone of the LongLat culture. Also, we have built strong, loyal relationships within the retail buyer community who are always looking for brands to offer their customers that will be representative of classic designs with exceptional quality, which is what the kathy ireland® brand is renowned for. I look forward to collaborating with kiWW’s exceptional creative team, and our national sales team in implementing the brand vision. Working with the kiWW® team represents an important step in our ongoing strategy of enhancing our branded portfolio and broadening our presence in the travel sector,” added Mr. Perella.

“We are thrilled to make our first foray into the travel goods market with Gary and his remarkable team at LongLat,” says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of her namesake firm, ranked as the 26th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine. “In our partnerships, we look for those who share the same values and ethics as we do at kiWW®. When we met the great executives at LongLat at the Licensing Expo, we immediately knew that they were the right partners for us to enter the travel goods market with. Bringing our customers designs which are on-trend, functional and at competitive price points is a passion both our companies share. All of us at kiWW® look forward to working with Gary and his team in bringing these beautiful luggage designs to our loyal base of customers.”

The kathy ireland® Travel Collection will include a full range of styles and silhouettes, including upright spinner bags companion totes, and lunch totes. Consumers can select from hard side or soft sided bags depending on their lifestyle and packing preference.

The collection will be available in retail stores nationwide and online retailers in September 2017, and retail between $20 (Lunch Tote) to $200 (Luggage).

About LongLat Incorporated

With a history dating back to 1986, LongLat Inc. has excelled at growing business and brands, including the iconic American Flyer and Jenni Chan. Holding an industry edge with factory ownership, the LongLat team has manufactured for Disney, Guess, Isaac Mizrahi, Ed Heck, Body Glove, Victorinox, Marvel, Lori Greiner, Briggs & Riley, Timbuk2, Swiss Gear, AMG, Iman, Jump, Swiss Cargo, as well as sports branded travel goods for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA franchises, and marketed a variety of travel goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. The Company also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. The Company's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, national chains, online retailers and mass merchants.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. According to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016).

Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.