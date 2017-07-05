Thirty-One Gifts is offering a new print, Sweet Sprinkles, on three products, as well as a set of ice cream bowls, and ice cream cone and popsicle embroidery during July.

(COLUMBUS, OH) – July 5, 2017 – July is National Ice Cream Month, and Thirty-One Gifts is celebrating with a newly released ice cream print available on several products, as well as ice cream bowls and special ice cream cone and popsicle personalization, available only in July.

Thirty-One is one of the world’s largest direct-selling organizations and offers totes and purses, wallets, home organization solutions and décor, thermal-insulated bags, jewelry and more. Products are sold at home parties and online.

The new ice cream print, Sweet Sprinkles, is offered in three products – their best-selling Large Utility Tote, the Double Duty Caddy, and Oh-Snap Bin. The ice cream cone and popsicle embroidery may be put on most products, along with text such as a name, phrase, or meaningful message for gift-giving. When combined with the new Get the Scoop Bowl Set, customers are ready for entertaining in sweet summer style.

July was proclaimed as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, who also established the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day, observed this year on July 16. He recognized ice cream as a fun and nutritious food that is enjoyed by over 90 percent of the nation's population.

Thirty-One is offering products with the new Sweet Sprinkles print, along with the Get the Scoop Bowl Set as both customer and hostess specials in July. With any $35 purchase, customers may get up to two sale items, including the Double Duty Caddy for just $10 (regularly $25), the Oh-Snap Bin for $5 (regularly $10) or the bowl set for $15 (regularly $35). Hostesses who host a Thirty-One party in July are offered a five-piece Scoop N’ Style Bundle for $35, worth $269, when they host a party where sales total at least $600.

Thirty-One products are sold by independent sales consultants who may be found at their website: https://www.mythirtyone.com/info/connecttoconsultant/findaconsultant. Consultants are located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Giving back is a key value of Thirty-One Gifts, and by purchasing any of the new ice cream prints or products, customers will be supporting nonprofit organizations. Through Thirty-One Gives, their philanthropic initiative, the company will donate about 5 percent of net sales to nonprofit organizations that serve and support girls, women and families. To-date, Thirty-One has donated more than $100 million in product and cash to nonprofit organizations.

About Thirty-One Gifts

Thirty-One is about much more than its products. They are a family of individuals who share a passion for empowering women, and who are committed to celebrating, encouraging and rewarding others for who they are. The name Thirty-One Gifts comes from Proverbs 31, of the Bible, which describes the attributes and the importance of a “virtuous woman.” With a mission to help women by giving them the opportunity to own their own businesses, Thirty-One provides all the tools and support necessary to find success and possibly build a new career. Cindy Monroe started Thirty-One in her basement in 2003. From those humble beginnings they’ve grown to include more than 1,000 employees and over 69,000 independent sales consultants across the U.S. and Canada – many of whom are reaching their dreams through this opportunity.

A full catalog of Thirty-One products is available at http://www.mythirtyone.com

