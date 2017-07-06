Higher Logic Continues Rapid Growth, Passes 1,000 Clients Worldwide

“Enterprises are now recognizing that customer communities have gone from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’ because they are essential for better managing and optimizing the customer experience,” said Rob Wenger, CEO.

Higher Logic today announced it has passed a major milestone in the rapidly expanding social software and customer engagement market, topping 1,000 clients using its online community platform. While continuing to dominate the association and nonprofit markets, Higher Logic has seen strong adoption across a range of industries, including technology, security, healthcare, biotech, public sector and media. Commercial entities, such as Code 42, Discovery Education, Dynamic Communities and Protech, are leveraging Higher Logic to turn deeper engagement with customers into greater customer success, increased loyalty, stronger customer references, more and larger upsell opportunities, lower support costs and more. The company increased sales during the first half of 2017 by 91 percent over the first half of 2016. Recent new clients include American Chiropractic Association, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Power BI User Group, and Workfront. Higher Logic now has more than 180 employees.

“Discovery Education was seeking a partner with experience in online community platforms to support the launch of the DEN Online Community,” said Kyle Schutt, Discovery Education’s director of Online Community, Programming & Production. “The only vendor to offer a comprehensive feature set for member interaction and community management, Higher Logic met that critical need, and has helped us create a global platform where you can learn, share and connect with other educators through Discovery Education’s digital services. We are pleased to work with the incredible team at Higher Logic, as they are important partners in our continuing efforts to connect educators to their most valuable resource – each other.”

Higher Logic, which launched its online community platform in 2007, has brought LinkedIn-like interaction to the enterprise, while making it easier for users to find the valuable information they need and enabling direct discussions between community stakeholders, such as product developers and product users. Higher Logic supports deeper levels of engagement than any product on the market, offering more of the capabilities organizations need to attract, connect and engage with customers and members. The Higher Logic online community platform features unsurpassed workflow and automation tools, enhanced reporting, and the industry’s best implementation and ongoing support services to ensure clients are able to set up communities that are specifically attuned to their audiences. With the acquisition of Kavi Corporation and Socious earlier this year, the company has rapidly expanded its product offering and expert team, while bringing new clients into the Higher Logic family.

“Enterprises are now recognizing that customer communities have gone from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’ because they are essential for better managing and optimizing the customer experience,” said Higher Logic CEO Rob Wenger. “Associations have really been the innovators here, successfully putting their online communities at the heart of their member engagement and revenue-generation efforts. Enterprises are now putting these lessons to good use, and it’s very exciting to see how quickly both businesses and customers appreciate the tremendous business benefits a new community can provide, whether it’s easy access to information, faster and better customer support, or simply sharing best practices.”

