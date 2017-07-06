Adding a proven leader and public relations expert like Bill to the senior team is a natural next step in our long-term growth strategy.

Indicate Media, a digital public relations agency offering integrated marketing services to Tech, Financial and Energy companies, has hired PR veteran Bill McCue as Vice President. McCue’s hiring marks the next step for Indicate Media’s growth plans, which include increasing brand awareness, sourcing new business, and providing integrated marketing services that drive business results for clients.

In his new role, McCue will work with agency founder Todd Barrish on marketing strategy, new business development, and talent recruitment. He will also lead client accounts and over time expand his role to include daily staff management and operations. McCue will work from Indicate Media’s NYC headquarters in lower Manhattan alongside Peter Moran, Vice President.

McCue previously served as a Senior Vice President at North 6th Agency in New York City, where he oversaw client teams, and provided strategic planning, counsel, and C-level media training. He played a leading role in the agency’s growth from boutique to mid-sized agency from 2011 to 2016. McCue brings more than 20 years of public relations, corporate communications and brand marketing experience to his new post.

Indicate Media’s President and Founder Todd Barrish said, “Adding a proven leader and public relations expert like Bill to the senior team is a natural next step in our long-term growth strategy. His combination of creativity, energy and experience will play a key role in our mission to provide extraordinary service to our current and future clients and positions us for tremendous success in the years ahead.”

Indicate Media was launched as a traditional media relations agency in 2011, with vast expertise in technology. Over the years the company has expanded its reach to include financial services and energy and has evolved into a digital public relations agency offering a wider scope of measurable integrated marketing services. Current clients include 3DSignals, Talara Capital Management, Movable Ink, Unmetric and more.

“Constant innovation, fast moving markets, and fierce competition continue to change how companies communicate with their customers, prospects, partners, employees and investors,” McCue said. “The success of our clients depends on a strategic, calculated and measurable approach to digital communications - from the basics of a brand’s story development all the way through to sales. Indicate Media has built a solid foundation based on this principle and I’m confident in our ability to achieve and surpass our current and future client expectations.”

