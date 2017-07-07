FlixBay Technologies Announces the Viver App for iOS

Viver is a novel video app that will insert you into a video or photo scene. All one does is record a new video of yourself. The app software will auto-extract and place you into another video. This is done easily and in a matter of seconds.

This is what can be accomplished. Just record a video of oneself or a friend. Next, select from one of many background scenes. Presto, you are inserted into the scene on autopilot. Click the play button to view yourself in the new scene. One can even make use of video or photo on their iPhone device and use them as background scenes. Once one has made the perfect video creation, they are ready to share. Send the amazing video to friends. Post to social media or send by text / email.

“Currently there has been no easy way to place yourself into another video scene. This has been the trade-craft of Hollywood movie sets. A person would need to build a ‘green screen’ studio, buy expensive video equipment and suffer through months of professional video training. All this is gone,” said Brian Adams, founder of FlixBay Technologies. “It’s so easy to use and understand, you can be up and running in just minutes. No tripod, special lighting, plain wall or fancy equipment, just use your iPhone. Insert yourself into a video of friends or family. Feel free to choose from the many dramatic background scenes provided in the app. This gives the user incredible power to create humorous or unreal video. Share with friends and all without cost.”

The Viver software makes it fun with interactive features. Make use of pan, zoom and rotate capability to get the scale and position correct. Just use your fingers to accomplish the most ideal placement. Make it seem as if you are really in the new video.

Here are a few of the core technologies used to develop Viver: color image processing, mixed reality, digital media, video processing, mobile app design. This is called "person extraction" technology. The image processing software will extract all people from the video in just an instant. The Viver software handles the hard part such as shadows, glare, lighting gradient, close color analysis, all else. This is not a video editor; all is done with full automation.

Fun has never been this easy. Experience mixed reality with one's own fingertips. Show yourself in many video scenes. Place yourself into an old family photo.

Get the Viver in the Apple app store today. To learn more about Viver and what the app can do, just visit: http://viver.mobi.

About FlixBay Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Sunnyvale CA, FlixBay provides mixed and augmented reality products for the consumer. If you are interested in Viver or the novel "person extraction" technology, here is how to contact. Visit FlixBay Technologies at http://flixbay.com. Complete the contact form. If you are a member of the media, discover why this product announcement would be an exciting story for your readers.