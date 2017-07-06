Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles July 2017 Newsletter Available

Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles July 2017 Issue

Toy robots auctioned in Pennsylvania are featured in a sale report in Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles July 2017 newsletter. Rare early robots, complete with their original boxes, tend to send collectors into orbit. See mesmerizing Japanese-made robots from the 1930s to 1960s that sold for $30 to $9,600. Blenko best known for its brightly colored glass tableware and vases sold in a Virginia auction. Collectors look for rare or experimental colors. Kovels’ July issue pictures examples that sold from $35 to $702. And sadirons that were popular in the late 1800s used heavy metal and heat to remove wrinkles. The irons sold at a Missouri auction with prices that started at just $5 but many went for hundreds of dollars. See the unique combination sadiron/fluter (used to create ruffles) with two sets of rollers and a John Hewitt-style handle that brought $600.

Sewer tile art may sound like an odd collectible. The tiles were made from clay left over by manufacturers of sewer drain pipes. Animals and birds are the most popular forms. An early 20th-century sewer tile American Indian bust sold in an Ohio auction for $2,280. Kovels’ July newsletter has pictures and prices of a variety of tiles along with tips on identifying them.

There’s nothing like a bike ride on a summer night. Kovels July issue features pictures of a variety of antique and vintage bicycles. A New York auction house sold an 1870s velocipede bicycle by Morse & Morton for $21,060.

Kim Kovel goes “on the road” to New York City to big fairs during art week. However, the highlight of the trip was a behind-the-scene tour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met). Get an inside peek at some of the most fascinating objects in the collection. The popular illustrated Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about an old Coca Cola cooler radio, a teapot from 1882, a Shirley Temple baby doll, and cast iron hearth stand. June’s Dictionary of Marks lists Arts and Crafts metalworkers. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the Buyer’s Price Guide.

