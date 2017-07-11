Gene Lockhart Appointed Chairman of DemystData

Gene Lockhart DemystData’s capability to drive data access at scale within global financial institutions gives the firm a unique edge in a highly competitive market.

DemystData, a New York-based data software provider, announced that Gene Lockhart, Chairman and Managing Partner of MissionOG, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Lockhart will help the firm rapidly scale its growing base of customers, including global banks, insurers, and online lenders.

Financial institutions increasingly look to DemystData for expertise on testing and using greater data to unlock meaningful customer growth opportunities. Lockhart’s leadership will help propel the company towards becoming the most impactful platform for data access and compliance. DemystData has received USD $18 million in funding to date to support this effort.

“DemystData’s capability to drive data access at scale within global financial institutions gives the firm a unique edge in a highly competitive market. DemystData is on track to revolutionize the industry and I am excited to help the company achieve its goals,” said Lockhart.

Previously, Lockhart served as President and CEO of MasterCard Worldwide, where he led its transition to a for-profit enterprise. Subsequently, he worked as President of the Global Retail Bank at Bank of America, leading the retail and commercial banking businesses globally until its sale to NationsBank. He has also been a successful private investor and advisor to private equity firms for the past 20 years, with a focus on high-growth financial services technology companies, traditional banks, and non-bank financial providers.

“We are delighted to welcome Gene as our new Chairman,” said Mark Hookey, DemystData's Founder & CEO. “His deep understanding of financial services technology and his work with the boards of many successful growth companies will provide tremendous value to DemystData’s customers.”

About DemystData

DemystData is a software provider that helps financial institutions harness the explosive growth of data to serve more customers. Its cloud-based platform allows clients to explore and integrate new data more rapidly and gain a 360-degree view of data usage within their organizations. Financial institutions leverage DemystData’s software services to extend credit to new segments of customers, combat fraud, strengthen compliance, and reduce data management costs. DemystData has offices in New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Learn more about DemystData by visiting http://demystdata.com.