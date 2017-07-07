Neptune Cremation Service Portland Relocates Office

The adjustment to our new space has been very good.

Moving can be bittersweet, but Neptune Cremation Service Portland has decided that a change of scenery was desirable. As of June 22nd, 2017, Neptune Cremation Service Portland has relocated to 11211 SE 82nd Ave Suite N, Happy Valley, OR 97086.

Service Manager for Neptune Cremation Service Portland Kelly Doyen said, "The adjustment to our new space has been very good." Modern and updated furniture along with better visibility make the new location more welcoming to families than the older space.

Neptune Cremation Service has serviced the Portland community for over a decade with affordable cremation services. Its caring funeral directors and staff have helped families through the cremation process from the first meeting to discuss cremation options to the moment a loved one is returned to their family. Whether there is a concern over receiving death certificates or the specifics of the cremation itself, the staff at Neptune Cremation Service Portland are experts in the field and can answer any questions the community may have.

For those who wish to drive to the new office, the closest highway is Interstate 205. Those coming from the south should take Exit 16 at SE Johnson Creek Blvd and then turn right onto SE Johnson Creek Blvd. From there, turn left onto 82nd Ave, drive another 1.3 miles, and the Neptune Cremation Service Portland office will be on the right. For those coming from the north, take Exit 13 or Highway 213. After approximately 1.7 miles, the Neptune Cremation Service Portland office will be on the right.

Once at the Neptune Cremation Service Portland office, families can schedule an appointment to speak with one of Neptune Cremation Service's funeral directors to learn more about their options for cremation services. A funeral director can help guide a family through the difficult times after a loved one has passed away, ensuring that their memory is honored with dignified cremation services that reflect their unique life. A family can also choose to preplan a cremation service for themselves, saving their loved ones from the stress of planning at the time of need.

While Neptune Cremation Service Portland offers one-on-one preplanning appointments with experts on the cremation process, the location also provides lunch seminars where a representative from Neptune Cremation Service Portland explains the benefits of preplanning over lunch at a local restaurant. The presentation allows one to ask questions and receive advice in a small group, giving more opportunity to discuss end-of-life care with members of the community in a relaxed setting.

For more information about Neptune Cremation Service Portland's cremation services, contact the office online, over the phone, or in person. Neptune Cremation Service also provides a wealth of information about the cremation process, memorial ideas, the steps to take after a loved one has passed away, and other cremation information that may help a family. No matter what, Neptune Cremation Service Portland is prepared to help families heal from a loss or prepare for the future by providing their same great service in a new office.